San Antonio, Texas leaders react to guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin Trial

The former Minneapolis Police officer was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in 2020. Here's how Texas politicians responded.

SAN ANTONIO — The eyes of the country were on Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, where a judge returned a verdict convicting former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd in early 2020. Now, the nation is responding, including San Antonio area leaders.

The Castro brothers were among the first to tweet about the development, with San Antonio's former mayor saying more work needs to be done.

Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd while hiding behind the badge. Today he got the verdict he deserved. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin is a convicted murderer.



That’s good. But this is a not a case of a few bad apples. The system itself is broken. Let’s find the courage as a nation to fix it.



RIP George Floyd. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 20, 2021

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett said the verdict represented "a historic step toward justice."

Full justice would mean that George Floyd was still with us. But today’s guilty verdict represents a historic step toward justice and for his family. So important now for the Senate to approve the House George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.https://t.co/9zUOgZYg4L — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) April 20, 2021

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said this must serve as a moment to create change that restores trust between the community and the criminal justice system.

Following the guilty verdicts in the cases against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/dBK1duXRjW — Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales (@BexarCountyDA) April 20, 2021

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the following:

“Justice has been served. My hope is that the verdict reached and the changes being brought about bring solace to Mr. Floyd’s family and the community at large.”