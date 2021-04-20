San Antonio, Texas leaders react to guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin Trial

SAN ANTONIO — The eyes of the country were on Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, where a judge returned a verdict convicting former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd in early 2020. Now, the nation is responding, including San Antonio area leaders.
The Castro brothers were among the first to tweet about the development, with San Antonio's former mayor saying more work needs to be done.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett said the verdict represented "a historic step toward justice."
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said this must serve as a moment to create change that restores trust between the community and the criminal justice system.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the following:
“Justice has been served. My hope is that the verdict reached and the changes being brought about bring solace to Mr. Floyd’s family and the community at large.”
Chauvin is expected to be sentenced in June.