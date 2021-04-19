SAPD not expecting civil unrest, but preparing as Chauvin verdict looms

"We have to prepare for contingencies and we will," Mayor Nirenberg said. "And it is very likely that people might see some additional visibility."

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is preparing for potential unrest once a verdict is reached in the Derek Chauvin Trial. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they will be ready if protests happen.

"So, far we have not had any indication or intelligence that would lead us to believe that there is anything that is going to happen here in terms of civil unrest," he said.

The verdict is in the hands of a jury who will decide if Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis Police Officer, is guilty in murdering George Floyd.

Ananda Tomas is fighting for police reform in San Antonio through Proposition B, which would change the way the city negotiates contract provisions with police officers. KENS 5 asked Tomas about the importance of the verdict and police reform.

"I think this is more important than ever," she said. "I mean the issue of police misconduct, of police abuse and brutality has been around for decades. Now there's a bigger focus on it. I think with social media, we're able to see it more. But I think folks just need to understand that this is not just happening in Minneapolis."

Once a verdict is reached, Minneapolis and major cities are preparing for protests and possible civil unrest. San Antonio leaders are hoping to avoid what we saw last year following Floyd's death.

"It is my hope, sure," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

In May of 2020, police say a small group of people took a peaceful protest and made it violent by destructing downtown.

"But we have to prepared for contingencies and we will," he said. "And it is very likely that people might see some additional visibility."