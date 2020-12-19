San Antonio continuing with annual wreath-laying tradition amid pandemic

Many volunteers are expected to show up at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Saturday to honor fallen heroes.

SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday, an army of volunteers will assemble at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for an annual tribute that has grown to be one of the city's most honorable holiday events.

Organizers with the local Wreaths Across America group say that by the end of the day, they expect to see 36,530 evergreen holiday wreaths placed on the graves of those who served America.

Cemetery Director Aubrey David said his staff and the organizers have worked hard to make this a safe event.

"We're going to do a drive-thru concept and I think it will benefit everyone," David said, adding that he hopes extending the hours for the event will help keep the cemetery from being overwhelmed. "As they come through the cemetery, they will be provided with a wreath that they can take out and place on a gravesite.

Wreaths will be passed out from 8 a.m. until about 5 p.m.

Organizer Judy Carlile said that, last year, about 16,000 people showed up to help distribute the wreaths. Carlile said she is unsure how many volunteers to expect this year, but she believes the event will live up to the motto of the group.

"Remember. Honor. Teach. Remember our fallen. Honor those that have served and are serving and to teach our children the price of freedom. And our freedom is certainly not free," Carlile said.

Even in the face of adversity and economic hardships brought on by the pandemic, Carlile said San Antonians have continued to support the effort.

"We have people who have been very kind and generous this year," she said.

This year, KENS 5 encouraged viewers to be involved in the project by sponsoring wreaths for loved ones. Carlile said KENS 5 viewers responded in a big way, increasing the number of sponsored wreaths on the group's website by almost ten times.

"I think there was like 380 wreaths last year and, I may be wrong, but real close to 3,000 people have gone on to the KENS 5 page to donate wreaths this year," she said.

Carlile said in this military community with a big heart people are always drawn to participate, even in the face of adversity.

"It's Christmastime. It's Christmas. And we're all connected by one thing, and that's our heartstrings," she said. "The most important thing is for their loved ones to never be forgotten."

David said it will be important for people to come armed with patience.

"Understand there will be lots of foot traffic and pedestrian traffic and expect vehicle traffic to be heavy as well, entering and exiting the cemetery," David said.

David said he knows from experience that people will travel great distances to enjoy this tribute.

"People are honored to be able to have a place that is so special, in Military City, USA. I think the community will be understanding of the situation we are experiencing this year," David said.

Carlile said she is especially proud of the way the group and the community have been able to cope with all the changes.