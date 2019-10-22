SAN ANTONIO — Your help is needed to honor our nation’s heroes through a wreath-laying ceremony during the holiday season. Wreaths Across America is collecting donations to cover more than 160,000 graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor and teach through its wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations nationwide. San Antonio is hoping to provide wreaths to ensure Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be covered this year. Judy Carlisle, the San Antonio chapter president, has helped raise funds for nearly a decade. Her husband, Jim, served the country but she said her dedication to the organization is to serve him and all veterans.

“He's my heart. He's my driving force, but it's not just about Jim. It's about every single person that is laid to rest beside him, front of him and behind him,” she said. “We remember our fallen, honor those who serve and have served and teach our children the price of freedom because our freedom is not free.”

You can help sponsor a veteran's wreath by donating through this link or stopping by the tents that will be set up at these locations. Each wreath is $15.

