Santikos is giving a free movie ticket to military personnel on Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO — Santikos Entertainment is offering a free movie ticket for active duty and retired military personnel on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Santikos says military personnel with valid proof of service may come to any theater location on Wednesday, where they'll get a free movie ticket from guest services. And it's good for any movie!

“Our military is such an integral part of our everyday lives here in San Antonio. We are honored to offer this token of appreciation,” said Andrew Brooks, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales.

