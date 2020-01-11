KENS CARES: Support our veterans | Donate to K9s for Warriors to help train service dogs

Donations to the non-profit organization have decreased due to the pandemic, and the waiting list for veterans to get a service dog is now four years.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is supporting K9s for Warriors and their mission to build a new facility here in San Antonio to train dogs to serve a special purpose.

The organization rescues dogs from local shelters and then trains them to help veterans who struggle with thoughts of suicide or who suffer from PTSD.

A decline in donations during this year's pandemic has caused the group's waiting list to get a service dog to go from two years to four years.

That's too long for our veterans to have to wait for the support of a service dog that could make a huge difference in their post-military life.

Your donation affects two lives: The veteran who receives a service dog, and the dog being rescued from a shelter. Learn more about K9s for Warriors here.