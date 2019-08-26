SAN ANTONIO — It's a photo mystery a veterans health care group is hoping San Antonians can solve.

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hoping to return a found photo to its owner.

According to a post made by the South Texas Veterans Health Care System to their Facebook page. The photo was likely dropped by a veteran outside of the center's optometry clinic.

The post says that the photo "obviously has some sentimental value" and want to return it to its rightful owner.

The group shared a picture of the photo, saying that it had the names "Massey" and "Crenshaw" etched on the back.

