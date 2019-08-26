Birthday cards are coming in by the hundreds for Korean War veteran Ed Engle.

"Three weeks ago, we got the news that he was doing worse, losing weight, so then he was placed on hospice," Ed’s granddaughter Sheena Philbee said. "But then we got the news that this might be his last birthday ...The doctor did tell us he was placed in hospice because they said probably six months or less..."

That’s when she took to Facebook, asking for cards from the public. She didnt expect things to take off just days later.

"So I'm thinking, ‘oh, we might have four or five’ and she comes to the door and we have 94 cards," she said. "It was very overwhelming, he had tears in his eyes. He said, ‘this is all for me,’ so that was great."

Cards came in from all over the country in all different forms. Ed personally reads each and every one.

"You can even draw a picture on a piece of paper and send it, because he does appreciate it and he looks at every single thing," Philbee said. "Everything that he has received, whether it was something to simple to a whole card that was filled up, all of that has touched our hearts."

And if you want to send Ed a card, he'll accept anything.

"If you have children that like to draw, they can draw him a picture,” Philbee said. "He loves looking at pictures of other veterans. American Legions have reached out to us, people have sent pictures of their dad that was in the war… We look at fishing magazines and he loves to see people catching fish."

The community and country are coming together wishing a happy birthday to a special veteran.



If you want to mail Ed a card, you can send it to

Ed Engle

719 First Street

Kewaunee, WI 54219

