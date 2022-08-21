Operation Comfort connects wounded troops and veterans with nature

The group provides adaptive bicycles to members who may not be able to participate otherwise.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Their mission statement is simple but powerful.

“Healing the scars of war…forever.”

One of the ways Operation Comfort does that in San Antonio is by connecting wounded troops and veterans with nature.

Every Wednesday, a group of adaptive bicycle riders takes to local hike and bike trails for healing and camaraderie.

Leaders say they divide the riders according to ability and from beginners to advanced, and there is a group for everyone.

The group provides adaptive bicycles to members who may not be able to participate in something like this otherwise.

"Our vision is to promote an inclusive and positive environment where wounded, ill and injured service members of all service branches, active duty and veteran, as well as their immediate family can recover and get involved in the community," they say on their website. "We continually adapt our programs to meet the ever-changing needs of those we serve."

In addition to weekly events, they also take part in special projects and right now they say they are training for the MS 150, a charity event held to raise funds for multiple sclerosis which takes place in October.

Operation Comfort says they've served over 7,500 veterans and their families in the 18 years they've been in operation here in San Antonio. They also offer programs centered around water sports, sled hockey, adaptive yoga, and woodworking.