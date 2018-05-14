SAN ANTONIO - Inside a shop in north San Antonio, a pair of wounded military veterans are working to build not just the wooden projects in front of them, but also themselves.

This woodworking shop is a part of Operation Comfort, a non-profit group that provides support to service members who have been wounded in Afghanistan or Iraq, and are receiving treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) and Audie Murphy VA Hospital.

Chris Leverkuhn is the woodworking and automotivation program manager for Operation Comfort.

“I love working with my fellow vets,” Leverkuhn said. “Help them learn that maybe you are missing a leg, or your hands might not work well, or your thinking may not be there. Help them overcome that is probably what drives me the most.”

Leverkuhn has not always been the one helping the vets.

In 2004, the Army vet was on the other side of the coin when the fuel truck he was driving in Iraq was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED).

“When it came to my incident,” Leverkuhn said, “I wasn't mad at anyone that did it. It was something that happened. I was still alive and still kicking. That was my perspective. I'm here and I can still do stuff."

But not all injured veterans feel the same way as Chris, and that's where his unique understanding helps other warriors he interacts with.

"He (patient) looked at me and he said, "what the hell do you know about it? I raised my pant leg and showed him. I said, 'I know exactly what you're going through.'"

Inside the shop are things like a saw, sander and many other tools used for woodworking projects. Chris and the group teach the veterans how to use those tools in order to make their own projects.

Chris says most of the time these veterans just need a place to go where they can get out of the hospital and try to get back to normal life.

“A lot of the guys gentle hands and a soothing voice isn't what everybody is looking for,” Leverkuhn said. “There are quite a few looking for that nit and grit and kick in the butt to get them moving and get them active."

And as these wounded veterans begin to build their lives back up, Leverkuhn is not focused on receiving any recognition for what he is able to do.

“I still probably don't see the impact that I make,” Leverkuhn added. “I make whatever pops up and make the most of that situation, really."

It's not the mission he originally planned to have, but one that is making a difference right here in San Antonio.

Operation Comfort allows the wounded veterans to take part in many different activities. Emergency Financial Assistance, Automotivation, cycling, sled hockey, yoga/relaxation and woodworking give the veterans an opportunity to take part in therapeutic recreation and reintegration outings.

If you are interested in learning more about Operation Comfort, you can visit their website at OperationComfort.org.

