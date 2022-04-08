Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing $2.1 million of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show

Brandon Dominic Brown entered a not guilty plea last year and had a trial date set this September. On Sept. 14, however, he pleaded guilty.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court.

Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The two were accused of stealing 68 PAS-13 scopes, 47 RT 1523 radios, nine AN-PSC 5 radios, four PVS-14 scopes, three-night vision devices, three AN/PRC 117 radios, two receiver/transmitters and one AN-VRC-90 radio overnight June 16 to June 17, according to court documents.

After the reported theft, Brown then traveled to Corpus Christi to meet Nathan Nichols, who then listed the items on eBay, according to police.

Brown entered a not-guilty plea last November and had a trial date set for this September. However, according to Sept. 14 court documents, Brown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. It was part of a plea agreement where two other counts were dismissed.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.

According to court documents, the investigation began after soldiers who were in charge of inventory of army equipment noticed the locks on 17 Conex containers were cut.

The complaint says surveillance video shows Brown and Smith entered Fort Hood through an access gate on June 16 around 11:08 p.m. and 11:42 p.m.

Police were able to use cellphone records to prove that Smith then traveled to Nichol's home in Corpus Christi right after the theft.

The lead investigator was able to identify the seller as Nichols in Corpus Christi, according to the complaint. His profile included photos of sold military gear which displayed serial numbers that matched several stolen items.

A search warrant for Nichols' home was provided to Homeland Security in July 2021. During the search, investigators found more than $1.23 million in U.S. currency and stolen military gear, per court documents. They also found a phone that had conversations between Smith and Nichols dating back to March 2021, according to the complaint.

Nichols pleaded guilty in 2021 and will be sentenced in October. He will also be required to pay restitution.