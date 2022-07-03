UPS Store owner with Ukrainian ties raising funds to help families impacted by Russian invasion

The United Nations has reported 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the war-torn nation to neighboring countries. But, there are many people unable to leave.

SAN ANTONIO — Anna Stamps longs for the day when peace returns to her home country of Ukraine, a nation now devastated by war and an ever-growing humanitarian crisis.

But for the time being, Stamps alongside her husband, are using their platform as business owners to raise funds toward helping the Ukrainian people.

“My desire is to help them, to donate the money and to use this money to save people’s lives that are struggling right now,” said Stamps, who runs a UPS Store with husband Rai on San Antonio’s north side.

Chernivtsi is the city in western Ukraine that’s so far been untouched by fighting sparked by Russia’s invasion. It also happens to be the city where Stamps grew up and went to school.

“Many of my friends and many of our customers know that I’m from Ukraine, born and raised,” Stamps said.

Stamps, an active member of the non-profit Ukrainian San Antonio, has made it her mission to heighten public awareness about the Russian invasion and its global impact.

On Friday, she took part in a roundtable discussion where a group of Ukrainian women shared their concerns regarding the conflict with Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reports 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries such as Poland and Romania as Russian forces intensify their assault.

“I do still have family there. I have sister-in-law and two nieces there, so far, right now, on the territory that haven’t been bombed yet,” Stamps said.

The franchised-UPS Store off Lockhill Selma road is just one of several San Antonio businesses collecting donations in an effort to assist Ukrainian families as the sovereign nations enters its third week of fighting for freedom.

“I know freedom means a lot to Americans,” Stamps said.

The UPS Store Stamps owns got the ball rolling with the donation of a $3,000 check. She’s hoping the community steps up and considers pitching in toward the cause as well.

Customers are asked during each transaction whether they’d be interested in donating. Proceeds will be divided between the Red Cross, Ukrainian San Antonio and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“My worry is to see how many women and children are struggling right now. They’ve been displaced. They need help, they need food, warm clothing,” Stamps said.

There’s a worldwide plea for peace as people unite and stand with Ukraine. As the conflict continues, the need for humanitarian aid is paramount.

“The country is still under bombing and a lot of people can’t even leave the country right now,” Stamps said. “Just know that time is important and our money, as quickly as we can get it to them, can help a lot of lives right now.”

The fundraising efforts at Stamps’ UPS Store will end at the end of April.

The store’s address is 2313 Lockhill Selma Road.