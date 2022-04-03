'Forget the $4 per gallon mark' | Gas prices accelerating to all-time high

Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.
The price of regular broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from a year ago.
The price for gasoline in Europe is even higher, averaging 1.75 euros per liter last week, according to the European Commission, the equivalent of $7.21 per gallon.
GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service-station level, said Monday that the U.S. was likely to break its record price of $4.10 a gallon, but that does not account for inflation. In today's terms, the record price would be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.
“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. ... Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time."
Oil prices soared early Monday before retreating. In midday trading, benchmark U.S. crude was up 2% to about $118 a barrel, and the international price gained 4% to around $123 a barrel. Major U.S. stock indexes were down about 2%.
The United States is the world's largest oil producer — ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia — but it is also the biggest oil consumer, and it can't meet that staggering demand with domestic crude alone.
Many Republicans and a growing number of Democrats in the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have endorsed banning Russian crude as a way to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House hasn’t ruled out a ban.
Which states have the highest gas prices?
(According to AAA data, as of Monday, March 7)
1. California ($5.34)
2. Hawaii ($4.69)
3. Nevada ($4.59)
4. Oregon ($4.51)
5. Washington ($4.44)
6. Alaska ($4.39)
7. Illinois ($4.30)
8. Connecticut ($4.28)
9. New York ($4.26)
10. Pennsylvania ($4.23)
What is the average price of gas in each state?
(According to AAA data, as of March 7)
Alaska $4.395
Alabama $3.910
Arkansas $3.693
Arizona $4.128
California $5.343
Colorado $3.751
Connecticut $4.283
District of Columbia $4.225
Delaware $4.108
Florida $4.007
Georgia $3.966
Hawaii $4.699
Iowa $3.719
Idaho $3.961
Illinois $4.304
Indiana $3.989
Kansas $3.678
Kentucky $3.812
Louisiana $3.872
Massachusetts $4.160
Maryland $4.095
Maine $4.094
Michigan $4.034
Minnesota $3.771
Missouri $3.627
Mississippi $3.748
Montana $3.800
North Carolina $3.925
North Dakota $3.732
Nebraska $3.731
New Hampshire $4.072
New Jersey $4.171
New Mexico $3.894
Nevada $4.590
New York $4.261
Ohio $3.832
Oklahoma $3.646
Oregon $4.512
Pennsylvania $4.238
Rhode Island $4.178
South Carolina $3.882
South Dakota $3.701
Tennessee $3.870
Texas $3.726
Utah $3.858
Virginia $3.983
Vermont $4.047
Washington $4.449
Wisconsin $3.832
West Virginia $3.891
Wyoming $3.744