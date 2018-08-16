As the world mourns the loss of legendary singer Aretha Franklin, many are turning to the Queen of Soul's music as a way to grieve.

Franklin died Thursday morning from pancreatic cancer at age 76. She had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years and had in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.

Following news of her death, the most-searched Aretha Franklin song in the US was "Respect," followed by "A Natural Woman" and "Think," according to GoogleTrends.

"I Say A Little Prayer" and "Chain of Fools" rounded out the top five searched songs.

On iTunes her "30 Greatest Hits" album hit the No. 1 spot while "Respect" reached No. 2 on the songs' charts.

Listen below to the 10 most searched Aretha Franklin songs on Thursday, Aug. 16

1. Respect

2. A Natural Woman

3. Think

4. I Say A Little Prayer

5. Chain of Fools

6. Rock Steady

7. Ain't No Way

8. Angel

9. Bridge Over Troubled Water

10. I Never Loved A Man

The Associated Press contributed to this report

