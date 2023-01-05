Bus plunges off Mexican cliff, killing 18

Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed.

NAYARIT, Mexico — At least 18 people were killed and 33 injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico, local authorities said Sunday.

The prosecutor's office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred, said the vehicle fell some 15 meters down a ravine on Saturday night, on a highway that connects state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta.

Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed. At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention.

Photographs released by Nayarit's Security and Civil Protection Ministry showed rescuers pulling out crash victims from the wreckage on Saturday evening.

