SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is rolling out new public service announcement about family violence before Fiesta kicks off. A spokesperson with the department says during Fiesta they see a spike in the number of calls for family and domestic violence.

In 2018, 25 people were killed by a loved one or significant other they lived with or at some point shared a home.

It’s a harsh reality for Marissa Liserio, whose mother was killed by her boyfriend in 2017.

It's become tradition for Liserio and her three siblings to drive past the home where they spent more than a decade creating memories with their mother.



"She would say we were her reason for living and she was our reason for living," Liserio said.



For the first time this month, more than a year since her mom was found dead in the master bedroom, she stepped foot out of her SUV onto Sunset Glade, on the northwest side. "It's a feeling of loss walking down these streets," she said.



She said the home was filled with joy that was drained just two days before Christmas, the day her brother called her in a panic.



She said her brother was 14 years old when he heard their mom scream and three gunshots. According to San Antonio Police, Linda Vela’s boyfriend Mark Espinosa shot her twice before shooting himself in the head, Vela’s two sons were in the home.



"She will never get to see the four of us get married, she will never get to see our grandkids, she’ll never get to see the three youngest graduate from high school,” Liserio said. "He [Mark Espinosa] took a big chunk of our lives from us."



Liserio is now joining forces with SAPD for a Fiesta Public Service Announcement to help spread awareness about family violence. She’s pleading with family members to break free from controlling or abusive family dynamics.

"Ultimately, it ended in us not having a mom anymore," Liserio said.



Looking back now, Liserio said there were signs she missed, and her mother may have overlooked in the relationship. She said her mother became reclusive, posted less on social media and adds that Espinosa restricted her friendships.

"He would say, 'if you don't come and see me, I'm going to commit suicide; if you don't do this I'm going to kill myself today,'" Liserio said.

An SAPD detective who investigated the case said Espinosa had a clean record and interviews concluded there was no violence in the relationship, but they discovered a prior outcry. According the detective, Espinosa had previously threatened to kill himself in a car.



Liserio’s family of five is now a family of four. She hopes her story will give other the courage to leave a violent situation before it’s too late.

If you are a victim of family violence in need of help, there are several resources available:

Battered Women and Children's Shelter: You can reach their 24-hour crisis hotline at 210-733-8810.

Visitation House Ministries: (210)735-6910

Catholic Charities’ Guadalupe Community Center: (210)222-1294

The Salvation Army Emergency Women & Children Shelter: (210) 352-2046















