SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man's body was found between two buildings on Lavender Lane on the east side Thursday morning.

A woman walking her dog in the area spotted the body just an hour after police were initially called to Lavender Lane for reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, investigators didn't find anything when they first responded to the area.

However, the body was eventually found near air conditioning units. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

SAPD is working to identify a possible suspect in this case. No arrests have been made.

