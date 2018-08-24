SAN ANTONIO - Police said a man was found beaten to death in an east-side home, but it's not clear what led up to his death.

His body was found around 1 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North Onslow Street.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers received a call to report an assault at that address and arrived to find a woman running out to meet them.

The man was found unresponsive, and police told KENS 5 at the scene he had been beaten with a hammer. He suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

SAPD was questioning the woman who made the initial call, and she remained in police custody Friday morning.

