LYTLE, Texas — Richie Hughes has faced a number of challenges since birth but was able to walk the stage with his diploma. In addition to being diagnosed with Down syndrome, Hughes underwent two major heart surgeries at 6 months old. His family said they didn't think he was going to survive.



"His heart was actually just a glob when he was first born," recalled Belinda Hughes, mother. "They had to build the walls, different valves were going in different directions. They practically had to reconstruct his heart."



Nearly two decades ago, KENS 5 covered his journey when he was a toddler. Back then, his mother described how his condition was not a barrier and shared her hopes for the future.



"We need to accept them, encourage them, and nurture them so their light can shine through," she said in the interview.



Her dreams for her son came true. Hughes has let his light shine through his life. He's not only achieved personal academic success but has made sure to help his peers.



"He was part of student council. Every year, his peers have voted him to be on the homecoming court," said his mother. "He actually got parts in the high school play and he was part of an ensemble that won an all-star cast award three times in a row. He's just done things we would have never dreamed he would do."



He's also a big supporter of the high school football team. He's been dubbed the number one Pirates fan since he was 3 years old. As a student in high school, he was able to train with the players, get the role as the water boy and rush out on the field with the flag at every home game.

Richie Hughes as a young Pirates fan.

"Every time the Pirates lost, I was sad inside. But sometimes I feel very happy for the boys and everything they do for me," said Hughes.



"He was basically our hype man. He would get us going, give us little speeches at the beginning of the games," said Javier Garcia, football player. "Just seeing that coming from someone like Richie meant a lot for us to push ourselves harder and try to go win for him because he was our number one fan."



"He always believed in us. Even when we were down 2 or 3 touchdowns, he would be there cheering for us right there on the sidelines," recalled Victor Garcia, football player.

Richie Hughes was the water boy for the football team.

Hughes gave a heartfelt speech on graduation day that brought tears to the crowd. He thanked the staff and students who made a big impact on him. He shared how his life was forever changed because of them.



"You made school fun for me. It was like a party every day. You watched my back. I will love you and miss you forever. You were so good to me. Thank you for everything," said Hughes in his speech.

The football team dubbed him as the #1 Pirates fan.

Hughes will still remain the number one Pirates fan. Lytle High School will make sure he will get into every future game. As a graduate, his plan is to pursue his passion in theater and work for a local theater company.