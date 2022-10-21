Example video title will go here for this video

It's San Antonio's 13th Floor's business to scare its customers. But three spirits lurking in its halls may have turned the tables.

At first, it sounds like the perfect page from a marketing plan for a thrill-based experience. San Antonio's 13th Floor uses props, actors, music and more to create an atmosphere where screams are typical.

"It's more or less a community of getting scared," Blaine Skreenock said. "A lot of people like to look for that thrill--that extra adrenaline."

Skreenock, 13th Floor General Manager, has worked at the haunted attraction for ten years. During that time, roughly 50 actors a night execute the choreography of horror amusement.

According to Skreenock, some actors and even customers have experienced scares not on their payroll.