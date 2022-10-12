"He looks like u PAUSED him," one person joked while another commented "He knew the assignment."

INGLESIDE, Texas — "If I don't move, they won't see me," -Maverick, probably.

A TikTok video of an Ingleside dog, named Maverick, going 'cat'atonic amongst a sea of fake cat Halloween decorations has more than 9 million views, and counting.

Family members can be heard laughing in the video while the dog stands frozen for more than a minute.

"I’m not convinced he’s not just another decoration," one person said on the post. "He looks like u PAUSED him," one joked while another commented "He knew the assignment."

The family was finally able to get that tail wagging and snapped Maverick out of his cat trance after about a minute and a half, they said. Maverick's human, Adam Flores, said they have an *actual* cat that Maverick isn't afraid of.

"We didn't know what to think, just thought it was hilarious," Flores said.

One dog expert told CNN it looks more like the dog was pointing, and wasn't scared at all.

Either way, it made for some good laughs and great social media content!

