Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to University Hospital after she was hit by a driver who did not stop to render aid, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Bandera Road and Bloomfield Driver on the city's northwest side.

A witness told police that the woman was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit by the vehicle. The witness said two vehicles may have been racing when she was hit.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.