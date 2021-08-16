Suspects on ATVs, dirt bikes, bicycles surrounded driver before he was shot to death on Westheimer, police say

There are no known suspects in custody. The Houston Police Department is asking for tips.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death on Westheimer late last week and Houston police are hoping tips can lead to his killer.

Police said a group of men on ATVs and motorcycles surrounded the 48-year-old victim's car on Friday at about 7:30 p.m. They were kicking his doors and trying to break in, police said.

“There was some kind of altercation with a group of bandit motorcycles," Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said.

During the altercation in the 9000 block of Westheimer Road, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to police.

The victim drove away from the scene but crashed a few blocks down Westheimer. He had been shot in the leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They believe it’s a road rage incident," CEO of Crime Stoppers Rania Mankarious said.

Mankarious is working with police to generate tips.

“This is a father of two young kids going to grab dinner that gets gunned down on Westheimer. This is not how we are going to live, and we are not going to allow these things to happen," Mankarious said.

The victim's family has not spoken about the shooting publicly. Police said they have canvassed the area in search of surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward if your information leads to an arrest.

We reported Saturday morning that while police were investigating this scene, two alleged drunk drivers drove through this crime scene about two hours apart from each other.

Both were arrested and taken into custody. No further information was given.