Woman hit by car trying to maneuver around an 18-wheeler

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Fredericksburg, near the intersection with Wurzbach Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a car that was trying to maneuver around a big rig Wednesday morning in the Medical Center area.

Fire officials say the woman was crossing the road and got hit by a car. They said the driver of the car was coming around an 18-wheeler and did not see the pedestrian.

She suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

