SAN ANTONIO — The young woman fatally struck by a bus while crossing the street downtown Wednesday evening has been identified as 30-year-old Omega McKinnon.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department says the McKinnon was crossing at the intersection of Market Street and St. Mary's Street. The bus was turning onto Market from St. Mary's when it struck the woman.

McKinnon was pronounced dead at the scene. She leaves behind a 13-year-old son. The child's father, Aaron Harris, said he's en route to San Antonio to comfort his son.

McKinnon, originally from North Carolina, has been a City of San Antonio employee since 2016 and began as a budget analyst and later served as a fiscal analyst for the solid waste management department. She was most recently working with the department of human services.

Her coworkers set up a Gofundme account to support her 13-year-old son and final expenses during this time. To see the Gofundme, click here.

Click here to support Omega McKinnon's Memorial Fund organized by City of San Antonio Employees On behalf of friends, coworkers and the loved ones of Ms. Omega McKinnon, We are heartbroken about the sudden loss of this beautiful soul who has made such an impact in the lives of all who had the opportunity to work and become friends with her.

A city spokesperson released the following statement.

“Omega was a rising star in the City organization who promoted quickly in a short time. She was a hard worker who was dedicated to her team, helping them grow professionally. Omega was a bright, exuberant and thoughtful employee who exemplified giving back and making a difference in our community. We extend our deepest sympathies to Omega’s family.” Melody Woosley, Director City of San Antonio Department of Human Services said.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed they sent counselors to provide grief counseling for her coworkers. Firefighters are also picking up McKinnon's mother from the airport as she prepares to bury her daughter.

SAPD says no passengers were on the bus, other than the driver and another charter bus employee. Neither were injured.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, the spokesperson confirmed. The incident remains under investigation.

"It's very upsetting...It's something we all do - we cross the street. It's downtown; you don't expect it. Just pay attention to your surroundings. Drivers, be aware of what's going on around you."