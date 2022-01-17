Woman dies, man injured, son missing in a house fire on the north side

Firefighters are looking for the couple's son who they say may have been inside the home. Three animals also died in the fire, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman died and her husband was injured in a house fire early Monday morning on the north side – and firefighters are looking for the couple's son who may have been at their home. The fire started around 4:30 a.m.

The woman was in her 60s, fire officials said. The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. Their son was known to stay at their home from time to time, authorities said. However, they don't know if he was there when the fire happened.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes at the home on Brightwood Place near Broadway, north of Alamo Heights.

Three animals died in the fire, they said. The fire was contained to their home, but did damage some siding next door to a neighbor's house.