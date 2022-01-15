Video captures 500 acres burned due to transformer explosion on northeast Bexar County

This is taking place while a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

CONVERSE, Texas — Fire crews were called to a large brush fire after a transformer exploded resulting in about 500 acres burned on the northeast side of Bexar County, according to Fire Chief Robert Hogan.

Around 1:30 p.m., at least 14 units responded to FM 1516 North and Green Road. Numerous fire companies were seen attempting to fight the large grass fire.

Hogan says about 98 percent is contained at this point, a couple of structures have been lost and several 18-wheelers. A barn and mobile home were also lost in the flames.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

#kens5eyewitness Brent Akin shared a video of the damage:

KENS 5's Sue Calberg is also at the scene gathering footage. This was taken on Schuwirth Road.

In the distance it looks as if a hay storage stack and maybe a barn are lost #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/kQPa9oKitm — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 15, 2022

This is taking place while a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Gusty wind will remain in place through most of the area through the evening and overnight, gradually decreasing in speed into Sunday morning.

A Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity was also issued, which is in effect between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Don't throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Don't throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire and quickly spread.

NWS suggested securing loose objects and avoiding any activities that would lead to a wildfire. They also retweeted that wind gusts got up to 59 MPH in Hondo.