'We're back into recovery mode' | H-E-B works to restock after winter storms

The winter weather and icy roads caused shipments and stocking delays.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is shiftng into what they call "recovery mode" as items continue to be restocked in stores depleted during the winter weather.

During the storm, empty shelves were a common sight at various H-E-B's around San Antonio. The winter weather and icy roads caused shipments and stocking delays.

Monday, Julie Bedingfield of H-E-B said their delivery trucks were running at maximum capacity to get supplies into stores. The stores continue to experience limits on some products, but she said that should improve through the week.

Bedingfield urged customers to only take what they need and think of others as they shop this week.

"We ask that you think of your neighbor when you're shopping with us. Is there something that they may be coming to the store later looking for? Let's leave enough for them too," Bedingfield said.

During the winter storm, H-E-B some stores were forced to close for the safety of employees, while others had very limited store hours. The grocery chain also put limits on high-demand items such as meat, eggs, milk and bottled water.

Curbside and delivery slots also remain limited, but Bedingfield said that should also improve through the week.