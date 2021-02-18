H-E-B puts temporary purchasing limits on products

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many people, finding essential items has been hard to come by across Texas because of the impact of the severe winter weather. H-E-B will now be adjusting their store hours and limiting purchases of some items.
Store hours will now be from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Here's a list of temporary purchasing limits on products:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Water multipack – Limit 2
- Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
- Eggs – Limit 2
- Milk – Limit 2
- Bread – Limit 2
- Ice – Limit 2
- Charcoal – Limit 2
- All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut, fully cooked and ground – Limit 5 total
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Propane Tanks – Limit 2
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
- (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2
