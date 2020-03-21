SAN ANTONIO — A week-long community blood drive is being organized by the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, Alzafar Shriners, and South Texas Spring & Surgical Hospital in an effort to build a 15-20 day blood supply amid coronavirus concerns.

A blood drive was held this past week at the Freeman Coliseum after city and health officials expressed the need to build a blood donation stockpile.

The drive will take place Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium.

Blood drive organizers chose this location because it will allow for the recommended social distancing between donor beds and in waiting areas.

Donors must have an appointment. To schedule your appointment call 210-731-5590 or visit the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center website.

All donors will receive an H-E-B gift card and Wash Tub car wash voucher, plus another e-gift card of their choice from the new STBTC Donor Store. Selections include GrubHub, Hulu and Amazon.