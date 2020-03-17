The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center will host a community blood drive at the Alamodome this week to increase blood supply after a critical shortage.

The three-day blood drive will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The drive is by appointment only to manage flow and avoid crowding. Donors can make an appointment at SouthTexasBood.org/give-now or by calling 210-731-5590.

San Antonio health and city officials held a news conference over the weekend to talk about the need to build a blood donation stockpile. The city is experiencing a blood shortage due to people going out less because of fears of the coronavirus.

"As a community, we can't let this happen. We are currently not capable of helping other parts of Texas or the U.S.," said Elizabeth Waltman, chief operating officer for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

All donors will receive either a Valero or a Target gift card, plus another of their choice from the new STBTC Donor Store. Selections include GrubHub, Hulu and Amazon.com.

