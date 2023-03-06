Rain chances stay in our forecast for rest of the week

Temperatures will also stay slightly below average for this time of year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After a loud night of storms late Friday night chances of rain will continue to stay in our forecast the rest of the week. In fact, San Antonio could see more rounds of rain this weekend.

Temperatures will also stay warm in the upper 80s and low temperatures in the upper 60s. This is slightly below average for this time of year.

Here's what to expect this week:

Saturday (High 90 and Low 72): Storms could develop once again out west of San Antonio by late afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe placing Bexar County in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible with some of these storms bringing heavier pockets of 2 inches out west and southwest of San Antonio. This system should then weaken overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Sunday (High 89 and Low 69): Showers and storms could develop again on Sunday in the Hill Country and expand southwest through the afternoon. These storms will be less organized than Saturday's possible storms.

Next week - Scattered rain will stay in the forecast for San Antonio through Tuesday keeping high temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.