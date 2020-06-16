Watch Live: BCSO Sheriff Salazar provides several updates

During the briefing scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Sheriff Salazar is expected to talk about COVID-19 cases at the Bexar Co. Jail.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide a number of updates during an afternoon press conference.

During the briefing, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Sheriff Salazar will provide an update on information provided at Commissioner's Court this morning, a Crime Stoppers case where deputies were shot at, and COVID-19 updates within the agency.

A live stream of the press conference will be available here:

All of the inmates who are currently in custody have been tested for coronavirus and now, inmates are being tested as they are coming into the jail and being processed.

Sheriff Salazar stated that a total of 3,463 inmates have been tested for coronavirus; Of that number,456 have tested positive since the onset.

Of the 3,463 inmates that have been tested, 3,007 have tested negative.

At this time, 30 inmates that are currently in custody have tested positive; the vast majority are asymptomatic.

With regard to BCSO deputies, 18 deputies are currently COVID positive, with the majority come from the detention side.

There have been a total of 58 recoveries and those deputies have since returned to work.

PPE is still mandatory for deputies within the jail setting and for those out on patrol.

Crime Stoppers

Sheriff Salazar also discusses a recent case involving several deputies that were shot at while assisting a stranded motorist. Crime Stoppers is asking the public for their help finding the shooter(s).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.