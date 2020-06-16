Crime Stoppers needs your help arresting suspect accused of shooting at BCSO deputies

Around 3:32 a.m. on June 6, Bexar County Sheriff deputies were assisting a stranded motorist in an undeveloped subdivision, when they heard several shots ring out.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect(s) who fired several shots at Bexar County Sheriff deputies trying to help a motorist.

According to a press release from Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred at the intersection of Woodlake Parkway and Binz-Engelman Road on Saturday, June 6.

Around 3:32 a.m. on June 6, Bexar County Sheriff deputies were assisting a stranded motorist in an undeveloped subdivision. While talking with the driver, deputies heard seven gunshots, followed by the sound of bullets flying by their heads, nearly hitting them.

Deputies believe the shots came from a car traveling near the intersection.

Due to unlit conditions at the intersection, deputies were unable to identify the suspect's vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.