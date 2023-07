The company says it's excited to continue serving the San Antonio community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Walmart has added two new locations to the Bexar County area this morning.

The grand re-openings occurred on the far west side and southwest side of Bexar County.

One Walmart opened near Culebra Creek Park located at 6703 W Loop 1604 and the second Walmart opened near Palo Alto College located at 8538 IH-35 S.

The company says it's excited to continue serving the San Antonio community.