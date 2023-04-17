Walmart evacuated over 'potential threats', police say

Police said someone inside the store said over the walkie talkie radio channel that employees use that there was a bomb.

SAN ANTONIO — A Walmart on the southwest side of San Antonio is being evacuated over "potential threats", according to SAPD.

The incident happened at the store at Loop 410 and Ray Ellison Boulevard around 6:40 a.m.

Police said someone inside the store said over the walkie talkie radio channel that employees use that there was a bomb and it was going to go off.

The store was evacuated and shut down as police worked to investigate the threat. After two hours, officials cleared the scene.

Police did not give any information on any arrests.

A spokesperson for Walmart said that everyone in the store was safe and operations resumed as normal.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

