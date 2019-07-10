TEXAS, USA — Written by Elivia Limón, Texas Tribune

It may be easy to miss amid the 2020 election buzz, but there is an election this November. And Texans hoping to participate have until Monday to register to vote.

Who and what Texans get to vote for will depend on where they live.

What else is on the ballot?

Texas voters will decide on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Those amendments include a proposal focused on banning a state income tax and another that would give Texas parks and historic sites the maximum funding authorized from a sales tax on sporting goods.

Here's how Texans can register to vote by Monday's deadline:

You can’t register online. Texans can fill out an application in person at their county voter registrar’s office or pick up a copy at other locations including local libraries and most post offices and high schools. They can also print out an application online or request it through the mail.

You must register in your county. Texas voters must submit their applications at least 30 days before an election to the county where they are a resident, and mailed applications must be postmarked before or on the Monday deadline.

Can’t remember if you’re registered? You can find out if you’re already registered to vote at the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting starts on Oct. 21. Election Day is Nov. 5.

