'It was just precious moments': Vigil held for 5-year-old Saint Hedwig girl killed by floodwaters

Alyssa Layman was one of two San Antonio-area residents killed by last week's severe flooding.

SAN ANTONIO — A memorial was held Thursday evening for 5-year-old Alyssa Layman, a week after she was killed by floodwaters.

The Saint Hedwig community is in mourning. However, neighbors stood in solidarity Thursday at the American Legion Hall. One week ago, Alyssa and 52-year-old Esther Rodriguez Conde were both swept away by the fast-moving waters. The two were in separate cars.

The vigil was organized by the child’s teachers. They tearfully spoke in remembrance of the little girl who they said was a bright light.

Alyssa's aunt, Jessica Ramirez, said her niece brought so much joy.

“What she had given us in those five years, it was just precious moments,” she said.

The child was killed on her way to school, though her two sisters and stepfather managed to escape the vehicle. In another car, Rodriguez, a mother, also died. Her family said she saved her daughter’s life and another child’s.

At the vigil, among those with heads bent in prayer, were some of the first responders who helped save the little girl’s family and the other children. The community broken by the tragedy is trying to make sense of it all. However, they’re bonded by their faith and strength.

As they move forward, they're remembering the little girl who made a lasting impacting on just a short time here.

“Life is too short,” her aunt said. “Love the people around you, and don’t take it for granted.”