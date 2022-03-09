U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers find 43 horned lizards and 9 snakes under man's clothes

CBP said the animals were tied up in small bags as the man tried to cross the border into the U.S.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a smuggling attempt at the San Ysidro port of entry when they discovered a total of 52 reptiles hidden in and under a man's clothing. CBP said the animals were tied up in small bags as the man tried to cross the border into the U.S.

The incident occurred at about 3 a.m., on February 25, when CBP officers encountered a 30-year-old male U.S. citizen, driving a 2018 GMC truck and arriving at the San Ysidro border crossing.

During the examination, a personal search of the driver was conducted and CBP officers found several bags of live animals. CBP officers later identified the animals as 43 horned lizards and nine snakes, which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US., without taking care for the health and safety of the animals. CBP enforces hundreds of laws at the border for more than 40 different government agencies, in part to help stop smuggling attempts like these which can lead to trafficking of possibly endangered species.”