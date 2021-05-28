Adrian Balleza was the youngest among the deceased after an employee of the rail yard in San Jose, Calif. fired at people around 6:30 a.m.

TYLER, Texas — For Tyler resident Hector Garza, the shooting at a rail yard in California that left eight people dead on Wednesday hit close to home. One of the victims was his nephew, 29-year-old Adrian Balleza.

Balleza was the youngest among the deceased after an employee of the rail yard in San Jose, Calif. fired at people around 6:30 a.m.

"Adrian was the most kind-hearted, sweetest kid in the world," Garza said. "He was always joking around and kidding around and always looking to make someone’s day. He was always trying to make someone happy, and it truly is a loss."

Garza said on Thursday "a true miracle and a tragedy" happened at the same time on Wednesday morning. He explained Adrian Balleza and his older brother, Juan Jose Balleza, worked side by side at the rail yard.