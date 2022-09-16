Two suspects accused of attempted murder in Del Rio

Police say a woman called 911 just after 5 p.m. to report a shooting on Veterans Boulevard in Del Rio.

DEL RIO, Texas — Two people were shot multiple times in Del Rio Thursday, authorities said.

Police say a woman called 911 just after 5 p.m. to report a shooting on Veterans Boulevard in Del Rio.

Officers arrived and found two men had been shot multiple times with a semi-automatic pistol. They were taken by air to a San Antonio hospital.

Witnesses reported that two men took off from the scene in a car after the shooting. Police later spotted the suspects' vehicle on East Gibbs Street and arrested the two men. Their car was towed and a firearm was found in the vehicle.

The suspects were identifed as 19-year-old Javon Rene Tristan and 19-year-old Kameron Jahmal Tapp, both of a Cibolo. They were both charged with attempted murder.

Police say the incident may have involved human smuggling. The shooting is still being investigated.

