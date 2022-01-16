Two detained after trying to steal catalytic converters from car dealership

SAPD responded and set up a perimeter around the parking lot and detained two people. The Eagle Eye also helped look for the other individuals.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in custody after being caught trying to steal catalytic converters from car at CarMax Sunday morning, police say.

The San Antonio Police department responded to the CarMax on Fountainhead Drive in the Medical Center after a security guard told them a group was trying to steal catalytic converters from the cars.

SAPD responded and set up a perimeter around the parking lot and detained two people. The Eagle Eye also helped look for the other individuals.