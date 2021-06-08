Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from SAISD transportation vehicles

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on April 27.
Dozens of transportation vehicles were damaged after thieves broke into the San Antonio Independent School District transportation depot.
SAISD released a statement Tuesday morning, in which they said 20 vehicles from their maintenance fleet were targeted. The district said the thieves stole the catalytic converters.
The school district said it was upsetting after an unusual year for school districts.
SAISD police officers are investigating. None of the school buses were impacted.
The following is the full statement from SAISD:
Last night, our Transportation Depot was burglarized. The catalytic converters from approximately 20 vehicles in our facilities and maintenance fleet were stolen. This is extremely upsetting even under normal circumstances, but after such an unusual year for school districts, this is especially egregious. Our police officers are investigating this theft, which has affected our Facilities Services Department. None of our school buses were affected, and the transportation of our students to school this morning continued under normal operations.