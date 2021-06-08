Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from SAISD transportation vehicles

Last night, our Transportation Depot was burglarized. The catalytic converters from approximately 20 vehicles in our facilities and maintenance fleet were stolen. This is extremely upsetting even under normal circumstances, but after such an unusual year for school districts, this is especially egregious. Our police officers are investigating this theft, which has affected our Facilities Services Department. None of our school buses were affected, and the transportation of our students to school this morning continued under normal operations.