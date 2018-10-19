If you’ve been holding off on getting your next (or first!) tattoo and you’re also looking for a way to help flood victims, Toy4Tats.com has got you covered.

According to Toy4Tats.com, which is presented by Platinum Tattoos & Piercings, if you bring in a $20 toy that will go to the families of flood victims, you’ll get a $60 tattoo for free.

The best thing is that this offer is good for the rest of the year too.

Toy donations through November 17 will go to the victims of South Texas floods but after that, the offer continues, and the toys will be part of the Toy4Tats annual Christmas toy drive.

For more details, visit their official website at Toy4Tats.com.

