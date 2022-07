One victim was hit twice in the back while the other was shot in arm and upper body.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in the hospital following a triple shooting on the far west side, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to an apartment complex off of Ingram Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say two women are in critical condition after being shot multiple times. One of the victims was hit twice in the back and the other one was shot in the arm and upper body. A man was also shot.