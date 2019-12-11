SAN ANTONIO — According to the National Fire Protection Association, there's an increased risk of fire during the winter months.

The organization said heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles all contribute to the problem.

Its website explains that heating is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires, deaths and injuries. December, January and February are the peak months for heating fires. Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, figuring in two of every five fires (40%).

To prevent a fire from happening in your home this winter, the U.S. Fire Administration recommends keeping anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heat source like fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, radiators or space heaters.

You should also:

Keep portable generators outside, away from windows and as far from your home as possible Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month Plug only one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at a time Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents each year Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside, at least 10 feet away from your home and nearby buildings

For more information on how to prevent winter fires, click here.