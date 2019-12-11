SAN ANTONIO — Five people were pulled from an early morning fire are in the hospital as crews continue to battle the flames, the Windcrest Fire Department says.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Windcrest Drive on the northeast side.

Neighbor Pedro Torres said, "We were sleeping...I opened up the blinds and I see about baseball-sized chunks of fire hitting our house."

Authorities have not confirmed how the fire started but the Bexar County Fire Marshall will provide updates within the day.

