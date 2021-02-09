Planned Parenthood South Texas is referring women to out-of-state clinics in light of law banning most abortions

New Mexico, Louisiana and Oklahoma are among the states being explored as potential options for women to seek abortion care services.

SAN ANTONIO — Planned Parenthood of South Texas has been flooded with calls from women in hysteria wondering what’s next after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Texas’ restrictive abortion law.

“It’s devastating to hear the frantic voices on the phone from people all over the state who need access to abortion care, and are currently not able to get it here in Texas beyond six weeks,” said Mara Posada, director of public affairs with Planned Parenthood of South Texas.

Posada noted the organization has seen more than twice the number of patients seeking abortion services over the past week.

But limited appointments meant not everyone was treated in time before the new law went into effect.

Posada said while Planned Parenthood of South Texas has temporarily paused abortion services, women are being referred to other clinics, including facilities in neighboring states like New Mexico and Oklahoma.

“But the reality is taking that time off of work, finding someone to care for their kids because more than 60% of people who get an abortion are already parents -- that’s a big ask to go out of state for this care that is constitutionally protected. It’s really shameful that Texas has implemented this new ban on abortion,” Posada said.

The so-called "heartbeat" bill paves the way for lawsuits by allowing private citizens to sue individuals they believe are providing, or assisting women, to get an abortion outside the new parameters.

“It’s extremely broad. Basically anyone who has anything to do with the process could be sued,” said Al Kauffman, a law professor at St. Mary’s University.

Kauffman noted if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade within the coming year, it would be consistent with previous legal precedent.

“However, to be quite candid, the Supreme Court has from time to time reversed a precedent or interpreted the Constitution in another way,” Kauffman said.

Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups such as the Allied Women’s Center in San Antonio applaud the abortion law, calling it a road to saving many more lives.