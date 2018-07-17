SAN ANTONIO - Increasing temperatures could mean it's time to take care of some car maintenance to make sure you don't get stranded in the summer.

Here are some suggestions from AAA Texas to make sure your car holds up to the heat:

Make sure your battery is prepared for high temperatures: Summer heat can have a more negative impact on your battery than freezing winter temperatures. AAA Texas said to make sure your battery is securely mounted to minimize vibration and clean up any corrosive buildup.

Keep your engine cool: Cooling systems should be flushed periodically. Also, never remove the radiator cap when the engine is hot. Boiling coolant under pressure could cause serious burns. Inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking and soft spots.

Keep your tires properly inflated: Driving on under-inflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout, especially when road temperatures are extremely high. check tire pressures when the tires are cold.

Make sure fluids are at appropriate levels: When fluid levels are low, the cooling effect is reduced. This increases the possibility of overheating. Check all vehicle fluids, including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid.

Maintain a comfortable driving environment: During extreme summer heat, an air-conditioning system can be more than convenience; your safety could depend on it.

Be prepared for summer breakdowns: Even with preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur, so AAA recommends drivers have an emergency kit in their cars.

