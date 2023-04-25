Governor Abbott says he will sign SB 2593

The bill protects law enforcement from prosecution for using non-lethal projectile weapons.

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Abbott says he would sign a bill that could protect law enforcement from prosecution for using non-lethal projectile weapons.

Texas Senate advances a bill to protect law enforcement officers from being prosecuted for certain offenses when they use nonlethal projectile weapons.



I will sign this law.



Police shouldn't be punished for protecting their communities.https://t.co/3uJ1wlXX9S — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2023

The bill passed a senate committee late last week.

Republican State Senator Drew Springer introduced the bill

It would remove criminal liability for any police officer who uses a quote “less-lethal projectile device.”

This could be a bean-bag gun or stun gun when the officer didn’t intend to cause bodily injury or death.

SB 2593 passed the Criminal Justice Committee on April 18 in a six to nothing vote.

During the hearing, Springer and State Senator John Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, says this bill could encourage officers to use less-lethal force.

State Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen says this bill could provide protection for quote “reckless conduct by a police officer” and shields the officer from any liability.

Hinojosa voted to pass along the bill after Springer said he’d be willing to make adjustments to the bill.

It comes as the Travis County District Attorney’s office is preparing to try 19 Austin police officers for shooting protestors with bean bag rounds during black lives matter protests in 2020.

In a tweet from Governor Abbott Monday night, he wrote he would sign this law saying “police shouldn’t be punished for protecting their communities.”

SB 2593 has now been placed on the senate’s intent calendar.

